Spain secures €6.23 billion EU funds, faces unfinished reforms deadline

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Spain has received €6.23 billion from the European Commission under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, part of the post-pandemic NextGenerationEU programme.

The payment — net of pre-financing — includes €5.97 billion linked to Spain’s sixth payment request and a further €265 million previously suspended under its fifth request, the Commission informed in a release on Tuesday.

Spain submitted its sixth payment request on 3 March 2026, and it was partially approved on 2 July 2026.

The Commission said the additional €265 million was released after Spain completed a previously outstanding milestone on digitalising regional and local entities, and after it assessed further evidence linked to a taxation milestone.

Three targets tied to the sixth payment request are still being assessed, pending Spain’s request to clarify implementation requirements.

How much Spain has received so far

With the latest disbursement, Spain has received €78 billion, representing 76.5% of its €102 billion total allocation under its national recovery and resilience plan, new figures from the Commission show.

Around 60% of all milestones and targets in Spain’s plan have now been fulfilled.

The Commission said the funds were paid after a positive opinion from the Council’s Economic and Financial Committee, and that payments under the facility are performance-based and depend on meeting agreed reforms and investment targets.

Member states must complete all remaining milestones and targets by August 2026 and submit final payment requests by the end of September ahead of the facility closing at the end of 2026.