EU bans 'forever chemicals' in food packaging amid push for stricter waste rules

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New EU-wide rules on packaging take effect on Wednesday, including new limits on so-called “forever chemicals” in packaging that comes into contact with food.

The measures fall under the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which now starts applying across the bloc, the European Commission pointed out in a release on Tuesday.

The rules introduce strict limits for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food-contact packaging — a group of long-lasting chemicals often referred to as “forever chemicals.”

They also harmonise definitions used across the EU, including for manufacturers and producers responsible for “extended producer responsibility”, a system in which companies can be required to help cover the costs of managing packaging waste.

Certain markings and information will also now be required on packaging so that manufacturers or importers can be identified and contacted when needed.

More measures due from 2030

Further requirements under the PPWR will be phased in, with most obligations applying from 2030, including rules on recyclability, reuse targets, and limits on very small single-use plastic packaging formats used in hotels and restaurants, the Commission said.

To support implementation, the Commission has published guidelines on applying the new rules and updated a set of frequently asked questions.

People in Europe throw away an average of about half a kilogram of packaging every day, ranging from takeaway cups and beverage capsules to wrapping and parcels from online shopping.

Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall said the regulation includes limits on PFAS in food-contact packaging and is intended to reduce waste and increase recycling, while replacing different national rules with a single EU framework.