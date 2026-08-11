EU study reveals import risks of stricter pesticide residue limits

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has published a preliminary study examining how lowering permitted residue levels of the most hazardous pesticides in imported food and animal feed could affect markets.

The study looks at which pesticide active substances, agricultural commodities and exporting countries could be affected, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

It models three hypothetical scenarios based on different levels of adaptation by producers outside the EU.

Across all three scenarios, the study finds the direction of the effects is the same, but the size of the impact varies.

Market effects could be limited if producers in third countries adjust to EU requirements, while a lack of adaptation could lead to reduced imports alongside impacts on EU production and consumer prices.

Part of a wider policy assessment

The Commission said the study is an initial step in analysing a principle set out in its Vision for Agriculture and Food — that pesticides banned in the EU for health and environmental reasons should not enter the EU via imported products.

It said the work will feed into an impact assessment and does not prejudge what measures, if any, it will take next.

Further analysis may be needed, including looking at environmental and social aspects, the Commission concluded.