Swiss judicial expert takes on Eurojust role tackling complex cross-border crime

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Flavia Roy has started as Switzerland’s new Liaison Prosecutor at Eurojust in The Hague, the EU agency that supports judicial co-operation in serious cross-border crime.

Roy will help Swiss authorities work with counterparts in EU member states on complex cross-border criminal investigations, Eurojust informed in a statement on Tuesday.

She previously worked at Eurojust as Switzerland’s Deputy Liaison Prosecutor from November 2024.

Roy was recently appointed to Eurojust’s Economic Crime Team, which supports judicial experts working on cases involving crimes including swindling, fraud and money laundering.

Background and experience

Before moving to Eurojust, Roy served as a public prosecutor at the Public Prosecution Office in Brugg-Zurzach from 2013, Eurojust said.

From 2001 to 2013, she worked as an investigative judge and public prosecutor at the District Offices of Baden and Aarau.

Roy studied law at the University of Zurich and passed the bar exam in the Canton of Aargau.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as a Liaison Prosecutor and am looking forward to this new challenge,” Roy said in the statement released by Eurojust.