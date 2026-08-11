EU defence tech contest to push battlefield-ready drone swarms

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Applications have opened for the next cycle of BraveTechEU DefTech Forges, a defence technology challenge due to take place in mid-November 2026 in Germany and Romania.

The challenge will focus on testing prototypes in five areas: unattended ground sensors using acoustic and seismic networks; autonomous strike unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and swarms; UAS operations designed to keep working under electronic warfare-style jamming; rapid battlefield adaptation including quick payload and software changes; and radio-frequency (RF) seekers and terminal guidance, the European Commission announced on Monday.

UAS refers to drones and their supporting systems, while electronic warfare jamming means deliberately interfering with navigation and communications signals during testing.

Teams will be able to evaluate prototypes with national armed forces during supervised testing, including flight windows and controlled jamming, with test conditions described as closer to a contested battlefield than a laboratory environment.

Successful teams can win €120,000 per winning team, and may continue to a Phase II of Operational Experimentation in coordination with the European Defence Agency.

Deadlines and information session

The call launched on Monday 10 August, with applications due by Sunday 6 September, the Commission said.

An information session is scheduled for Tuesday 25 August, and the delivery timeframe for the challenge is 9 - 13 November.