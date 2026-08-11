EU offers cash and expert help to boost struggling environmental projects

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European local and regional authorities can apply for EU-backed peer-to-peer support to help implement environmental rules — including on water, air quality and biodiversity — under the TAIEX-EIR PEER 2 PEER programme.

Public bodies can request help through expert missions, study visits and workshops, with exchanges designed to link officials facing similar challenges across Europe, the European Committee of the Regions (CoR) said in a release on Saturday.

Applications for the main scheme are open on a rolling basis, with details and an application route available via the TAIEX-EIR PEER 2 PEER webpage.

A separate call is open for the EU’s “outermost regions” — territories such as islands and distant regions that are part of EU member states — focused on water resilience and marine protection.

The deadline for this outermost regions call is 15 October 2026, with applications submitted through the TAIEX application form by selecting “TAIEX-EIR PEER 2 PEER.”

Support linked to EU Nature Restoration Law

Cities can also access capacity-building support linked to the EU Nature Restoration Law through the European Urban Initiative, including a “City-to-City Exchanges” scheme that funds peer learning and reimburses travel and accommodation, the CoR said.

The City-to-City Exchanges call is always open, while the next “Assistance Package sprint” deadline is 25 September 2026.

Separately, applications have opened for the 8th European Natura 2000 Awards, which recognise work related to the management of Natura 2000 sites — an EU network of protected areas — and protected species and habitats.

Entries can be submitted in five categories: conservation on land, marine and coastal activities, towns and cities, community benefits, and public engagement.

The deadline for the awards is 30 September 2026, and winners will be celebrated at a ceremony in 2027.