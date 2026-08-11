EU accuses Russia of widespread civilian abuse and escalating war crimes

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The EU has called for the immediate and unconditional release of Ukrainian civilians it says are being arbitrarily detained by Russia, citing reports of torture, sexual violence and enforced disappearances, according to a statement delivered at the United Nations in New York.

The remarks were made by Ambassador Hedda Samson, Chargée d’Affaires a.i. at the EU Delegation to the UN, at an Arria-formula meeting of the UN Security Council — an informal session where members hear testimony and discuss issues outside the Council’s formal agenda, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Monday.

In the first six months of 2026, 1,396 civilians were killed and 7,978 injured in Ukraine, figures that were 37% higher than the same period in 2025 and 114% higher than in 2024, the EU said, citing the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

Russia’s missile and drone attacks have included strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The EU said there were credible reports of civilians being detained for expressing pro-Ukrainian views, carrying out professional duties, taking part in peaceful civic activities, or refusing to cooperate with occupying authorities.

It added that thousands of Ukrainian civilians remained in Russian captivity, and that families were often not being given information about detainees’ fate or whereabouts.

Claims of abuses and calls for Red Cross access

A UN-appointed Special Rapporteur highlighted “widespread and systematic torture and ill-treatment” in the Russian Federation affecting Russian citizens, Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees, the EU said, referring to a report published in September 2025.

Russian armed and security forces were listed for the first time in the UN Secretary-General’s 2025 report on conflict-related sexual violence over allegations involving Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war.

The statement also described allegations of abuse of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian captivity, including beatings, electric shocks, mock executions, prolonged stress positions, sexual violence, and denial of adequate food and medical care, citing UN documentation.

Reports of summary executions of captured Ukrainian soldiers have become increasingly frequent and would constitute grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions, amounting to war crimes.

The EU called for the International Committee of the Red Cross to be given access to all places where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees are held, saying it must be able to carry out its mandate under the Geneva Conventions.

It also urged Russia to ensure the “safe and unconditional return” of Ukrainian children it said had been unlawfully deported or transferred, noting this had been requested by the UN General Assembly in a resolution adopted in December 2025.

The EU condemned what it described as Russia’s recruitment of third-country nationals to fight in Ukraine or work in its military industry, saying more than 3,500 foreign nationals were independently confirmed to have died fighting for Russia.

It also condemned military co-operation between Russia and North Korea (the DPRK), including arms transfers and the deployment of DPRK troops, calling it a breach of international law and UN Security Council resolutions.