EU campaign highlights struggles of vulnerable children in Turkmenistan’s schools

Credit: EU Delegation to Turkmenistan

The EU Delegation to Turkmenistan has distributed 25 school packages to children with disabilities and those from vulnerable families in Ashgabat as part of its annual Back to School campaign.

The event took place on 10 August 2026 and was organised with support from the Yenme civil society organisation and the Support Center for People with Disabilities of Turkmenistan, the European External Action Service announced.

The Back to School campaign is being held for the fifth consecutive year.

Ambassador Beata Pęksa and staff from the EU Delegation personally presented backpacks and school supplies to the children.

In remarks to the children, Pęksa encouraged them to “always be curious, ask lots of questions, and never stop learning.”

Games and entertainment at the event

Animators from Rishat Events Company took part in the celebration, providing interactive games, music and dances during the day, the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan said.