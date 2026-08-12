EU gives €2 million in aid to Colombia after deadly earthquake

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Belga / AFP

The European Union has released €2 million in emergency aid to Colombia after a powerful earthquake killed at least 216 people and caused widespread destruction.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the funding on Wednesday, saying the bloc was supporting Colombia wherever possible as search and rescue operations continued.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake levelled entire city blocks, according to local authorities, and left over 1,600 people injured.

Hundreds of buildings were destroyed, the Association of Mayors said, adding to the scale of the damage across the affected areas.

In Pereira, in western Colombia, most of the city’s 480,000 residents were left without electricity.

President Abelardo de la Espriella announced grants to help people who have lost their homes find new accommodation during a visit to Pereira on Tuesday.

The city was also hit by a major earthquake in 1999 that killed nearly 1,200 people.

The United States, an ally of Colombia’s new government, has offered $15.5 million in emergency assistance.

The EU had already said on Monday that it was deploying its Copernicus satellite service to support rescue efforts.

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