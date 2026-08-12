Thursday, 13 August 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

NATO condemns airspace breaches in Poland, Romania, vows action against Russia

Wednesday, 12 August 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
NATO condemns airspace breaches in Poland, Romania, vows action against Russia
Credit: NATO

NATO allies have condemned recent airspace violations in Poland and Romania and discussed separate drone incidents at a meeting of the military alliance’s North Atlantic Council on Wednesday.

The allies expressed “full solidarity” with and support for the countries affected, NATO informed in a statement.

Russia bears “full responsibility” for the violations, which are “dangerous and unacceptable”, the organisation said.

NATO also stated allies had been briefed on responses by NATO and national authorities to the incidents.

Defence posture and support for Ukraine

The alliance said it was continuing to strengthen its integrated air and missile defences across member states — a system designed to detect, track and counter threats in the air — and that allies had taken steps to bolster defences on NATO’s eastern flank from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea.

The allies also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

NATO added that allies would not be deterred “by these and other” acts by Russia from what it called their continuing commitment to Ukraine.

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