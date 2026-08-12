Ukraine seeks NATO help as demining challenge mounts after Russian invasion

Credit: Openverse

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has asked NATO’s disaster-response co-ordination centre to help supply equipment for humanitarian demining and the transport and disposal of explosive ordnance.

The request was submitted via NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC), which circulates appeals for assistance to contacts in NATO member states and partner countries, the organisation informed on Wednesday.

Ukraine said large areas of the country have been contaminated with explosive ordnance as a result of Russia’s invasion, posing risks to civilians and critical infrastructure, according to the request document dated 11 August.

The equipment is intended for the State Emergency Service’s territorial units in regions that have faced intense attacks.

Among the items listed are protective gear for explosive ordnance disposal staff, including ballistic goggles, hearing protection, load-bearing belts and pouches, as well as lightweight bomb-disposal suits.

Equipment list includes detection, disposal and underwater systems

The request also includes detection and demolition tools such as magnetometers to locate metallic objects underground, blasting machines, remote detonation systems and telescopic manipulators used to handle suspicious items from a distance.

Ukraine also asked for portable power stations for charging field electronics, helmet-mounted action cameras for recording operations, and endoscopes used to inspect hard-to-reach spaces.

For underwater tasks, the State Emergency Service requested diving equipment with surface air supply and communications, underwater metal detectors, and an autonomous underwater vehicle designed for inspection and search operations in low-visibility conditions.

Robotic systems for reconnaissance and remote neutralisation of explosive ordnance were also included in the request.