Earthquake devastation in Colombia sparks EU emergency relief and rescue efforts

Credit: Hadja Lahbib on X

The European Commission has announced €2.1 million in emergency humanitarian funding for Colombia after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit parts of the country’s central and western regions, causing hundreds of casualties and extensive damage.

The money will be channelled through EU humanitarian partners already operating in Colombia and will cover health support, clean water and sanitation supplies, shelter, food, protection services and cash assistance, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Some EU-funded help is already being redirected on the ground, with the German Red Cross reallocating €100,000 from an existing EU-backed project to support 2,500 affected families in Chocó and Valle del Cauca.

Colombia has also activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism — an EU framework that helps co-ordinate international assistance during major emergencies.

Satellite mapping and co-ordination

The Commission said it is working with Colombia’s national authorities through the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre to co-ordinate support as needs change.

It also activated the Copernicus satellite mapping service shortly after the quake to help rescuers and provide initial assessments of damage.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was making €2 million available for communities in the most affected areas and was working to match aid to needs on the ground.

Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management, said the EU had supported rapid needs assessments from the first hours after the earthquake and was now providing additional emergency funding to help deliver urgent assistance.