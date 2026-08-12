EU clears data centre takeover, cites no competition concerns despite market shifts

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The European Commission has approved CPPIB and Equinix’s acquisition of joint control of the data centre operator atNorth under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal covers Green DC LuxCo S.à r.l. in Luxembourg and SEKCO AB, SEKCO2AB and Green DC AB in Sweden, which are collectively referred to as atNorth, the Commission reported on Wednesday.

The transaction relates mainly to third-party data centre colocation services — where companies rent space, power and connectivity for their servers in specialist facilities.

The Commission said it cleared the acquisition after concluding it would not raise competition concerns.

Competition review

The merged business will continue to face competition from enough alternative providers in the markets where the companies operate, the Commission found.

It also said atNorth and Equinix have different focuses in the market.

The case was reviewed under the normal merger review procedure.

Further details are available in the Commission’s public case register under reference M.12394.