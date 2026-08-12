EU clears major vehicle sector merger in Sweden

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The European Commission has approved Nalka Invest AB’s acquisition of sole control of RMS HoldCo AB under the EU Merger Regulation.

Both companies are based in Sweden, and Nalka belongs to the Interogo Group, the Commission said in its statement on Wednesday.

The deal concerns businesses involved mainly in motor vehicle repair and maintenance, the retail sale of vehicle parts and accessories, and services linked to land transport.

The Commission added it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets or in vertically related markets.

Case examined under simplified procedure

The merger was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified procedure, which is used for cases considered unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12553, according to the Commission.