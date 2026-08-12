EU clears US firms' battery joint venture, says competition impact is minimal

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The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture between US firms Atlas FRM LLC (Atlas Holdings) and KPS Capital Partners under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal relates primarily to the manufacture of batteries and accumulators — devices that store energy, including rechargeable battery units — as well as the recovery of materials, the Commission said in a release on Wednesday.

It concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and the companies’ combined market position would be limited as a result of the transaction.

Case details

The notified transaction was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further information is available on the Commission’s competition website and in its public case register under case number M.12530.