EU ambassador calls for action as costs threaten South Sudan border post

Credit: European External Action Service (EEAS)

EU Ambassador to South Sudan Pelle Enarsson chaired a steering committee meeting in Juba on Wednesday to discuss progress and next steps for the Nimule One Stop Border Post project.

Enarsson formally became the EU’s Ambassador to South Sudan on 23 January 2026 after presenting his credentials to President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The meeting brought together representatives of the South Sudan government, regional and local stakeholders, and implementing partners UNOPS and TradeMark Africa, according to the EU Delegation to South Sudan.

Enarsson said the project had made progress since the previous steering committee meeting, including “key design milestones” intended to move the work towards the next stages of implementation.

He told participants the project was entering a phase requiring “effective coordination” and “timely decision-making”, and cited higher costs for construction materials and fuel as challenges.

Focus on costs, procurement and sustainability

Topics for discussion included procurement planning, project costs, the long-term sustainability of the infrastructure and engagement with local communities, the EU Delegation said.

A one stop border post is a shared border facility intended to speed up cross-border movement by bringing relevant checks and procedures into a single location.

Enarsson stated that the steering committee would need to provide strategic guidance, mobilise resources and strengthen coordination among stakeholders to maintain momentum.