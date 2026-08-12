EU welcomes Lebanon’s new media law with its promises of protections

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Lebanon has adopted a new media law that the European Union and its Member States said includes reforms relating to media freedom and freedom of expression, according to a statement issued in Beirut on Tuesday by the EU Delegation and EU Member States’ diplomatic missions.

The law includes measures that, once implemented, should improve protections for journalists and decriminalise offences linked to publication, the EU declared, cited by European External Action Service (EEAS).

It also sets out clearer criteria for when hate speech can be prosecuted under criminal law.

The statement said the law includes provisions intended to increase transparency around who owns media outlets and how they are financed.

Implementation and standards

Civil society and media actors have said it will be important that the law is applied in a way that matches its stated objectives and aligns with international standards, according to the EU and its Member States.

The EU said it would continue cooperation with Lebanon on fundamental freedoms, human rights and the rule of law.