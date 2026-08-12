Serbian dairy scales up with green tech with EU, EBRD backing

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A Serbian dairy producer near Niš is investing in solar power and more energy-efficient equipment with support from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Union.

Milk House began as a family business processing about 500 litres of milk a day using traditional recipes, and now processes around 100,000 litres daily while supplying customers across Serbia, the EBRD informed in a release on Tuesday.

The company said the upgrades would help cut energy costs and improve productivity, while maintaining product quality and traditional recipes.

“Investing in more efficient equipment and solar energy allows us to reduce our costs and continue growing, while preserving the quality and traditional recipes that our customers value,” the company said.

Funding through SME Go Green programme

The investment is being made through the SME Go Green programme in the Western Balkans, under which the EBRD provides financing alongside EU-funded grant incentives to help small and medium-sized businesses adopt greener technologies.