Myanmar conflict deaths surpass 100,000 as EU pledges €10.5m more in aid

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The EU has announced an extra €10.5 million in humanitarian funding for people affected by conflict and disasters in Myanmar, taking its total humanitarian support for the country to €49.1 million in 2026.

More than 100,000 people have been killed since Myanmar’s military coup in February 2021, the European Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The additional funding will be delivered through the EU’s humanitarian partners and is intended to support people affected by conflict, displacement and disasters, including recent flash floods in several parts of the country.

Aid funded by the EU will include emergency healthcare, food, protection services, shelter, and water and sanitation equipment.

Needs rising amid conflict and displacement

Myanmar now has 16.2 million people in need of assistance, European Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said.

“The scale of Myanmar's humanitarian crisis has changed beyond recognition in over the past five years,” Lahbib stated.

Landmines and explosive remnants of war are a major issue, with Myanmar topping the global list for casualties caused by such weapons.