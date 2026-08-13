EU clears Volkswagen and Bain Capital merger in propulsion technology sector

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The European Commission has cleared Volkswagen and Bain Capital to acquire joint control of Everllence SE under EU merger rules.

Volkswagen, based in Germany, and Bain Capital Investors, based in the US, notified the deal to the Commission under the EU Merger Regulation, the Commission informed on Thursday.

The transaction concerns products and services linked to propulsion, decarbonisation and efficiency solutions used in the marine, energy and industrial sectors.

No competition concerns found

The Commission said it found no competition concerns because the companies are not active in the same markets, or in markets where one supplies the other.

The case was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified procedure, a shorter merger assessment used for transactions that are unlikely to raise competition issues.

Further details are published in the Commission’s online case register under reference M.12527.