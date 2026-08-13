Youth confront scars of conflict across the Balkans in EU-led programme

Credit: European External Action Service

The European Union in Bosnia and Herzegovina has held the fourth “State of Peace” Youth Academy, bringing together 45 young people from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro for a two-week programme.

Participants took part in workshops, lectures, study visits and discussions with experts focused on dealing with the past, human rights and the culture of remembrance — how societies remember and mark past events, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Thursday.

The academy began in Vitez on 31 July and then visited six communities across Bosnia and Herzegovina: Travnik, Sarajevo, East Sarajevo, Brčko, Bijeljina and Tuzla.

Luigi Soreca, Head of the EU Delegation and EU Special Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the programme brought young people together “to meet, listen and understand one another.”

Voices from participants and organisers

The academy was organised by the European Union in Bosnia and Herzegovina in cooperation with the Post-Conflict Research Center (PCRC).

Velma Šarić, President and Founder of PCRC, said the value of the academy lay in young people from different backgrounds living and talking with each other during the two weeks.

Sara, a participant from Serbia, said hearing from people who survived the war was difficult but helped her understand the importance of listening to each other and learning from the past.

Nađa, a participant from Montenegro, said conversations outside the formal programme were the most meaningful part for her and that “understanding does not have to mean agreement.”

Hamza, a participant from Bosnia and Herzegovina, said visiting sites during the programme gave the group a chance to pay tribute to victims and reflect on remembrance.

The academy ended in Tuzla after 14 days of activities and travel.