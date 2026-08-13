EU envoy calls for youth leadership to tackle Africa’s governance and conflict gaps

Credit: European External Action Service

The EU’s ambassador to the African Union, Javier Niño Pérez, met African leaders, youth delegates and women peacebuilders in Bujumbura, Burundi, for the African Union’s fifth Continental Dialogue on Youth, Peace and Security and Women, Peace and Security.

The event was held under the patronage of Burundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye and took place alongside 2026 International Youth Day celebrations and the 20th anniversary of the African Youth Charter, according to a statement released on Thursday from the EU Delegation to the African Union.

Niño Pérez spoke during a high-level dialogue hosted by the African Peer Review Mechanism — an African Union initiative that assesses governance — in a session titled “Africa Youth Charter @20 – From Promise to Prosperity.”

Nearly 70% of Africa’s population is under 30, and young people should be recognised as “shapers” of the EU partnership with Africa rather than only beneficiaries, Niño Pérez said in the EU Delegation’s account.

Funding and programmes highlighted

The statement pointed to the AU – EU Youth Lab, described as a €15 million initiative supporting youth-led advocacy, entrepreneurship and engagement with institutions.

More than 24,000 young people have received support to develop advocacy skills through the programme, and microgrants have been provided to youth-led collectives.

The Youth Lab complements the African Union’s One Million Next Level initiative, which aims to reach 300 million young Africans by 2030 through opportunities in education, employment and engagement.

Niño Pérez said there was still a gap between policy commitments and young people’s day-to-day realities, particularly in conflict-affected communities, and called for a shift “beyond consultation toward representation” and “beyond participation towards leadership.”

The statement also referenced EU support for women’s rights and protection through the Spotlight Initiative, which works to eliminate violence against women and girls.

Outside the formal sessions, Niño Pérez appeared on the “Africa Unplugged” podcast and said he had met young people across Africa “creating businesses, developing new technologies, and strengthening democracy.”