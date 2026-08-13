EU pushes for community land governance after South Sudan’s post-conflict reforms

Credit: European External Action Service

The EU’s ambassador to South Sudan, Pelle Enarsson, has urged stronger coordination on land and wildlife governance after the country adopted a new Wildlife Conservation and Protected Areas Act (2026), during a conservation meeting in Juba.

Enarsson told the fourth session of the “Friends of Conservation” group — hosted at the EU Delegation alongside UK Ambassador David Ashley — that the way South Sudan manages land, wildlife and natural resources is tied to peace, stability and community protection in what he described as a post-conflict environment, according to his remarks published by the EU Delegation to South Sudan on Thursday.

He said the new Wildlife Conservation and Protected Areas Act (2026) provides a revised legal basis for conservation and sustainable use, and recognises “community-based conservancies” — areas managed with local community involvement — giving communities a formal role as rights-holders and stewards under the law.

Enarsson said discussions should focus on implementation, including clarity on land tenure and better alignment between the Wildlife Act, the Land Act and the emerging National Land Policy, as well as stronger coordination between institutions and engagement with communities, traditional authorities, Indigenous Peoples, women and youth.

EU-backed conservation projects

The ambassador also referred to the recent inscription of the Great Nile Migration Landscape on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, which he said had been marked on World Nature Conservation Day, the EU Delegation’s statement said.

He pointed out that the EU is supporting conservation work in several areas, including the transboundary Great Nile Migration Landscape in partnership with African Parks, and work in Latoto National Park and the Kidepo Game Reserve with Enjojo Foundation, VSF Germany and Saferworld.

Additional EU support includes the Southern National Park and two game reserves in Western Equatoria, in partnership with Flora and Fauna International.

Enarsson said much of South Sudan’s wildlife movement and ecological value lies outside formally protected areas, and community-led conservation was part of discussions for longer-term protection.