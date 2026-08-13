EU-backed loans propel 2,500 young businesses across Western Balkans to thrive

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The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said its Youth in Business programme had channelled €31.6 million to more than 2,500 businesses across the Western Balkans by mid-2025.

The programme combines loans with advisory services, training and networking for young entrepreneurs in the region, the EBRD informed in a release on Wednesday.

It is supported by the European Union, Italy and Luxembourg, according to the organisation.

More than 1,000 entrepreneurs have taken part in training, advisory services and networking through the scheme, new figures from the EBRD show.

In Montenegro, Nikola Ivanović, founder of Fabrika Coffee, said he started the company after more than a decade working in hospitality.

“One of the biggest challenges was managing rapid growth while maintaining quality and operational consistency,” he disclosed.

Support from the programme helped the business “professionalise certain aspects”, including planning and organisation, Ivanović said.

Four businesses backed across the region

In Albania, Gerald Zyfi, co-founder of Zyfi Farm, said the business grew out of a family farm and a decision to develop dairy products such as yoghurts and cheeses.

“There was a moment where we seriously considered closing down,” he said.

Zyfi said a Youth in Business loan helped the farm invest in equipment and move from largely manual work to an automated production process.

“It didn't just make us faster and more efficient... It also opened the door to innovation,” he added.

Also in Albania, Izmirjola Musho, founder of consultancy Extrema, said she established the company in 2017 after identifying demand from foreign investors for a local partner offering services including legal and financial guidance, business planning and strategic advice.

“Securing financing was one of our most significant hurdles,” Musho said, adding that working capital provided through a loan helped stabilise day-to-day operations.

In North Macedonia, Kristijan Dimoski, founder of furniture-focused e-commerce platform Akcija24, said the business received support to invest in staff, software, AI tools and internal systems.

“Over the following six months, we had initially projected 30 per cent growth, but we achieved 67 per cent instead,” he said.