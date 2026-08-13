Bulgarian vineyard owner accused of €348,000 EU funding fraud attempt

Credit: Unsplash

A vineyard owner in Bulgaria has been indicted on suspicion of attempting to obtain €348,231.64 in EU funding using false information, the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said.

The indictment was filed by EPPO prosecutors in Sofia, according to the organisation’s statement dated 13 August 2026.

The case centres on an application for financial support submitted in November 2023 under an EU scheme called “Restructuring and Conversion of Vineyards”, which is financed by the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF).

Investigators said the application related to a project in the Yambol region involving planting new vineyards, reconstructing support structures and installing a drip irrigation system.

The suspect is accused of falsely declaring that harvest declarations had been submitted for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 wine-growing years in order to secure the funding.

No money paid out, prosecutors say

No declaration for the production of wine grapes was submitted for the 2020 wine-growing year to the competent national authority, the investigation found.

No funds were paid out because the suspected attempted fraud was detected early.

If found guilty, the suspect could face up to six years in prison and a fine of up to €5,000, according to EPPO.

All persons concerned are presumed innocent until proven guilty in Bulgaria’s courts, it added.