Mpox hospitalisations highlight disparities as case patterns shift in Europe

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Mpox cases in the EU/EEA held broadly steady in July, with 153 infections linked to clade I of the virus reported by 12 countries.

This is according to new surveillance figures show from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) released on Friday.

Portugal reported the largest number of clade I cases in July, with 68, while France recorded the most clade II cases, with seven.

Overall clade I case numbers changed little month to month, with 159 cases reported in June and 162 in May.

Clade II infections continued to fall, with 12 cases reported in July compared with 28 in June and 38 in May.

Across the past 12 months (August 2025 to July 2026), EU/EEA countries reported 1,083 clade I cases and 888 clade II cases, with 20 countries reporting clade I and 19 reporting clade II.

Most cases with complete information were reported among men who have sex with men — 89% of clade I cases and 91% of clade II cases.

Hospitalisations and deaths

Hospital admission was reported for 12% of clade I cases with complete information and 8% of clade II cases with complete information, the ECDC said.

Two deaths were reported among people infected with clade II in the past 12 months, while no deaths were reported among people infected with clade I.

Among cases with known vaccination status, 22% of clade I cases and 20% of clade II cases had received two vaccine doses.

The ECDC said the number of clade I cases “remains relatively stable” in the EU/EEA, while clade II cases “continue to decline”.

Short-term trend analysis is limited because clade information is missing for a substantial share of reported cases and some case details may be updated later, the agency added.