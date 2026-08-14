New EU guide tackles career confusion in the booming Blue Economy

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A new EU guide has been published to help students and early-career professionals find jobs in the Blue Economy.

The Blue Economy refers to economic activities linked to oceans and seas, including efforts around responsible ocean management, the European Commission noted in a release.

It described the sector as growing rapidly, driven by sustainability challenges, technological innovation, and rising demand for responsible approaches to managing marine environments.

The Commission said job seekers can struggle to work out where they fit because career information is often spread across different sectors and countries.

It added that this can make it hard to identify what skills employers want and to connect academic study with job opportunities.

What the guide includes

The publication — titled "Your Guide to Starting a Career in the Blue Economy (2026 Edition)" — is described as a practical resource for exploring career pathways and understanding labour market trends, the Commission said.

It also covers how to develop skills employers value and navigate the job market.

Practical exercises, real examples and insights from professionals working across the sector are included throughout the guide.