EU clears IT consultancy merger, citing limited competition concerns

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The European Commission has cleared LTM UK & Ireland Limited’s takeover of Randstad’s “Digital Solutions Business”, covering units in the Netherlands, France and Australia, under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal gives LTM sole control of Randstad Digital B.V. in the Netherlands, Randstad Digital France SAS in France and Finxl Professional Services Pty Ltd in Australia, the Commission said in a release on Friday.

The transaction mainly concerns the provision of IT and consulting services, as well as HR services, in the European Economic Area (EEA) and Australia.

The Commission said it found the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies operate.

Case details

The merger was reviewed under the European Commission’s normal merger review procedure.

More information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12507.