EU clears renewable energy acquisition, citing no competition concerns

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The European Commission has cleared Brookfield and Mitsubishi HC Capital to take joint control of UK-based MHBF Renewable Holdings Limited (MHBF Renewables).

MHBF Renewables is currently solely controlled by Brookfield Corporation, which is based in Canada, the Commission said in its statement on Friday.

The deal mainly concerns the generation and wholesale supply of electricity produced from renewable sources.

The Commission said it found the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have limited market positions following the deal.

Review carried out under simplified procedure

The case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review process, the Commission said.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public merger case register under case number M.12504.