EU backs study on Lesotho gender violence as tech abuse rises

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The European Union has backed a new follow-up study on gender-based violence in Lesotho, saying it will help update understanding of abuse since the country’s first national study in 2013.

The study was launched in Maseru on Thursday, with remarks delivered by the EU Head of Delegation to Lesotho, Mette Sunnergren, according to the EU Delegation’s Press and information team, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The research is being convened by Gender Links Lesotho in partnership with Lesotho’s Ministry of Gender, Youth, Sports, Arts, Culture and Social Development, with the Lesotho Bureau of Statistics also involved.

Gender-based violence refers to harmful acts directed at a person because of their gender and includes domestic abuse, sexual violence and other forms of coercion.

Sunnergren said the EU remained “deeply concerned” about the ongoing prevalence of gender-based and domestic violence in Lesotho, adding that sexual offences and other crimes linked to gender-based violence remained persistent.

She added that equal access to justice was essential for protecting women and girls, as well as for accountable governance and public trust.

Funding support and new risks

The EU said it was providing EUR 8.45 million — about LSL 168.5 million — in ongoing support in Lesotho, focused on youth grassroots organisations, social accountability, human rights protection “especially for women and children”, and tackling gender-based violence.

Sunnergren declared that prevention, protection, prosecution and survivor support “must go hand in hand”, and that responding to gender-based violence required comprehensive services for survivors alongside stronger institutions and community engagement.

She said the follow-up study would update evidence since 2013 and take account of “new and evolving risks”, including technology-facilitated abuse.

Sunnergren reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Lesotho on gender equality, access to justice and “evidence-based responses” to gender-based violence.