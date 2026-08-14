Six decades of Bosnian filmmaking traced at Europe House Sarajevo

Credit: EEAS

An exhibition showcasing 50 posters from Bosnian and Herzegovinian feature films has opened at Europe House Sarajevo.

Titled “Exhibition of Posters of Bosnian and Herzegovinian Feature Films”, the display was organised in cooperation with Kinoteka BiH, the country’s film archive, the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina announced on Friday, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The selection covers posters produced between 1951 and 2012 and traces changes in graphic design linked to six decades of filmmaking in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ambassador Luigi Soreca, head of the EU Delegation and EU Special Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina, said film carries “memory, identity, and shared European cultural heritage”, and thanked Kinoteka BiH for preserving and sharing the country’s film history.

How the poster collection was rebuilt

Kinoteka BiH registered 96 Bosnian and Herzegovinian feature films in 1998 and identified 26 films whose posters were missing from its collection, the EU Delegation said.

The archive later completed and digitised the collection through acquisitions and exchanges, and presented it internationally at the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Congress in São Paulo in 2006.

“These posters are part of our film and cultural heritage,” stated Mirza Pašić, project coordinator at Kinoteka BiH, adding that the aim is to preserve them and make them accessible to audiences.

The exhibition includes posters where authorship is clearly credited — including Pablo Picasso’s poster for "The Battle of Neretva" and the poster for Ademir Kenović’s "The Perfect Circle" — while noting that designers were not consistently recorded for many other works.

Artists represented include Safet Zec, Ismet and Ismar Mujezinović, Branko Bačanović Bambi, Alija Hafizović Haf, Franjo Likar and Čedomir Kostović.

The exhibition includes posters for Bosnian and Herzegovinian films supported through Creative Europe, the European Union’s programme for cultural and audiovisual sectors, with Bosnia and Herzegovina participating since 2014.

It is open to the public on working days from 09:00 to 17:00 and runs until 27 August at Europe House, Maršala Tita 62.