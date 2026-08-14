EU targets Nepal's youth with €1.91m digital skills push

Credit: EEAS

The European Union marked International Youth Day in Nepal on Thursday with a full day of events in Kathmandu linking scholarships, skills training and youth-led projects.

Activities were held at Hotel Malla and brought together students, Erasmus scholars and alumni, entrepreneurs, civil society organisations, innovators, private-sector partners and youth leaders, the EU Delegation to Nepal announced on Friday, cited by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The programme combined an Erasmus Mundus pre-departure orientation, an EU Youth Fest and an EU Youth Alumni Day.

EU Ambassador to Nepal Véronique Lorenzo congratulated 42 Nepali students who have secured Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree scholarships to study at universities across the EU.

The recipients included 22 women and 20 men, and will study subjects such as public health, cybersecurity, journalism, renewable energy and sustainable construction.

More than 1,500 young people attended the EU Youth Fest 2026, where participants received guidance and mentorship from professionals and tried activities including 3D modelling and printing, drone simulations and AI-powered games.

The event also introduced emerging industries including animation, robotics and artificial intelligence.

New grants worth €1.91 million announced

Two new grants worth a combined €1.91 million were launched at the festival — Creating Opportunities for Youth in Digital Economy (CODE) and Unleashing Digital Acceleration and Ambition of Nepali Youth (UDAAN), the Delegation said.

CODE will be implemented by Swisscontact, Restless Development and the Robotics Association of Nepal, while UDAAN will be delivered by Youth Innovation Lab, Women in Animation, Heifer Project Nepal and the Nepal Applied Mathematics and Informatics Institute for Research (NAAMII).

The initiatives will engage young people across Nepal’s seven provinces, focusing on digital skills, employability, entrepreneurship and innovation, with particular attention on young women, rural communities, and vulnerable and marginalised groups.

“One of Nepal's greatest resources is its youth,” Lorenzo said. “But this potential must be matched by investment in skills, opportunity, and employment,” she added.

The EU also held an EU Youth Alumni Day, bringing together alumni, youth organisations and partners to showcase youth-led initiatives in areas including the circular economy, green growth, education, climate action and youth participation.