EU business registrations drop as bankruptcies rise sharply across key sectors

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Business registrations in the EU fell by 0.5% in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous quarter, while bankruptcies rose by 5.7%.

The figures come from Eurostat’s seasonally adjusted dataset tracking quarterly business registrations and bankruptcy declarations across the EU, which was announced on Monday.

Registrations declined in five of eight parts of the “business economy” — a broad statistical grouping covering many market-based sectors — with the largest fall in industry, down 3.6% on the quarter.

Accommodation and food services saw registrations drop by 3.4%, while education and social services fell by 3.2%.

Registrations rose in information and communication by 8.8% and in construction by 1.0%, while financial services were unchanged.

Bankruptcies rose in education and social activities

Bankruptcies increased in five of eight sectors, with the biggest rise in education and social activities, up 21.1% compared with the first quarter, the figures showed.

Transport recorded an 11.4% rise in bankruptcies, while financial services increased by 6.8%.

Bankruptcies fell in accommodation and food services by 2.6%, in construction by 1.7% and in trade by 1.2%.