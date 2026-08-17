Non-EU nations align with EU sanctions over Iran-linked figures

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Several non-EU countries have aligned themselves with a European Union decision to add six people to the bloc’s sanctions list linked to the situation in Iran.

This was announced on Friday in a statement by EU High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1850 on 24 July 2026, implementing an earlier framework — Decision 2011/235/CFSP — that sets out restrictive measures targeting certain persons and entities in relation to Iran.

The Council decided that six persons should be included in the list of those subject to restrictive measures under the 2011 decision, it added.

Countries aligning with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine have aligned themselves with the Council decision, the EU said.

Those countries said they will ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The EU said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.