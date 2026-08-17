European nations back EU sanctions over Iran-Russia ties

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A group of European countries has aligned with an EU Council decision renewing sanctions linked to Iran’s military support to Russia’s war in Ukraine and to armed groups in the Middle East and Red Sea region.

The Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1837 on 24 July 2026, amending earlier measures set out in Decision (CFSP) 2023/1532, according to a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The measures target Iran’s military support to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as support to armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region.

The decision also concerns Iran’s actions that undermine freedom of navigation in the Middle East.

The EU Council renewed the restrictive measures and removed four people from the sanctions list attached to the earlier decision.

Countries aligning with the decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they would align themselves with the Council decision, the EU said.

Those countries will ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The EU said it “takes note” of the commitment and welcomed it.