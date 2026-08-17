Nine countries align with EU's revised restrictive measures on Iran

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Several European countries have aligned themselves with an EU decision updating restrictive measures against Iran, according to a statement issued on Friday on behalf of the bloc by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1836 on 24 July 2026, amending an earlier EU decision from 2010 on restrictive measures against Iran.

The Council decided to remove the entries for three people listed in Annex II of Decision 2010/413/CFSP.

It also updated the entry for one entity in the same annex.

Restrictive measures against all other people and entities listed in Annex II will remain in place.

Countries aligning with the EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine have aligned themselves with the Council decision, according to the statement.

Those countries said they will ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The EU said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.