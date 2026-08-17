Middle East conflict prompts EU to expand budget rule flexibility for energy

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The European Commission has issued guidance for EU countries on how to use limited fiscal flexibility under the bloc’s budget rules to fund certain nationally financed energy security measures between 2026 and 2028.

The notice explains how Member States can request an extension of the National Escape Clause (NEC) — a provision in the EU’s fiscal framework that allows temporary deviation from agreed spending paths — beyond defence to also cover energy security measures, the Commission noted in a statement on Monday.

The option to extend the NEC to energy security was announced on 3 June 2026 as part of the European Semester Spring Package, following the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Only budgetary measures decided after 28 February 2026 can qualify.

The measures must be nationally financed and have a direct impact on the budget, and the Commission will assess eligibility on a case-by-case basis.

Caps and timing under the EU fiscal rules

The Commission said the overall limit on deviations under the NEC will remain capped at 1.5% of a country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Within that, energy security measures will have dedicated caps of 0.3% of GDP per year and 0.6% of GDP cumulatively.

Spending above those limits will still be assessed under the standard compliance checks in the EU fiscal framework.

The notice is due to be published in the Official Journal of the EU in the coming days, and member states have been invited to submit requests including an initial list of planned measures and their estimated budgetary costs.

After assessing a request, the Commission can recommend that the Council approve it under Article 26 of Regulation 2024/1263.