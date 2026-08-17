EU commits €2.3m as cholera surges past 61,000 cases in Africa

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission has allocated €2.3 million in emergency humanitarian funding to Nigeria, Cameroon, the Central African Republic and Chad to respond to a cholera outbreak across West and Central Africa.

More than 61,000 cholera cases were reported in the World Health Organisation’s African Region in the first five months of 2026, according to WHO figures cited by the Commission on Monday.

Nigeria will receive €1.5 million to increase intervention teams, supply cholera kits and support water, sanitation and hygiene measures, including treating public water points and household water.

The funding will also support surveillance in areas that are difficult to access, and strengthen case management and public information efforts.

Cameroon will receive €100,000 to support outbreak containment and treatment, including staffing for humanitarian partners, essential medicines, cholera treatment units and oral rehydration points in the worst-affected villages.

Funding split across four countries

The Central African Republic will receive €500,000 to scale up treatment and vaccination, alongside water, sanitation and hygiene measures, the Commission said.

The package also includes support for surveillance, case detection, community engagement and safe burials.

Chad will receive €200,000 to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene, alongside community support for surveillance and case management.

“Cholera is preventable and treatable,” Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib said.

“This emergency funding will help our partners act quickly, contain the outbreaks and protect the communities most at risk,” she added.

Cholera is an infection caused by the Vibrio cholera bacteria and most commonly spreads when people drink contaminated water. Severe cases can cause rapid fluid loss that may lead to dehydration and shock.