EU clears UK-Spanish control of fresh herbs venture under simplified review

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The European Commission has approved Flamingo Produce Investments’ and FONDO NAZCA IV’s acquisition of joint control of Spain-based Herbex Iberia and its subsidiaries under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves Flamingo Produce Investments, a UK company, and FONDO NAZCA IV, a Spanish fund, taking joint control of Herbex Iberia, S.L. and its subsidiaries.

The transaction relates mainly to the production and commercialisation of fresh aromatic herbs and vegetables.

The Commission said it found the deal would not raise competition concerns because the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway — and because the companies are not active in the same markets or in markets linked through supply chains.

Case examined under simplified procedure

The notified transaction was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are listed in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12447.