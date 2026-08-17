European Court of Human Rights opens doors to public for first time

Credit: Openverse

The European Court of Human Rights will begin welcoming visitors to its Strasbourg building on the first Friday of every month from September, as part of a new public open-days programme.

The initiative, titled “A Court open to all”, will offer members of the public a guided look at the Court’s work, history and architecture, the Council of Europe announced on Monday.

Visitors will be shown how the Court examines applications brought by individuals, how judgments are delivered and enforced, and how its case-law has shaped the protection of rights across Europe.

The Court said the visits will also cover the building designed by British architect Richard Rogers.

Monthly visits and a 75th anniversary exhibition

The programme was launched by the Court’s President, Mattias Guyomar, and its Registrar, Marialena Tsirli, along with representatives of the city of Strasbourg including Mayor Catherine Trautmann.

Opening the doors of the Court “is a powerful gesture”, and human rights and justice “are not abstract principles, but values that concern us all”, Trautmann said.

The Court has, for more than 65 years, contributed to advancing fundamental rights and has helped make Strasbourg “the European capital of human rights.”

Established in 1959, the European Court of Human Rights oversees compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights — a treaty on basic rights and freedoms — among the 46 countries that are party to it.

More than 700 million people fall under the Court’s jurisdiction, and individuals who believe their Convention rights have been violated can apply to the Court after failing to obtain a remedy in national courts.

As part of the open days, visitors will be able to see an exhibition marking the 75th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights and visit areas including courtrooms.