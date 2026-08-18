EU education spending stagnates at 4.7% GDP amid decline since 2020

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Public spending on education in the EU made up 4.7% of the bloc’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023.

The figure covers government spending on education from pre-primary through to tertiary level, Eurostat said in a statement on Tuesday.

Spending in 2023 was down slightly compared with 2020, when education expenditure reached 5.0% of GDP — the highest level recorded since Eurostat’s data series began in 2012.

Among EU countries, Sweden reported the highest education spending relative to the size of its economy at 6.8% of GDP, followed by Finland at 6.3% and Belgium at 6.2%.

The lowest shares were recorded in Romania at 3.0%, Greece at 3.3% and Malta at 3.4%.

Highest and lowest spenders across the EU

Eurostat’s figures are published as a share of GDP, a standard measure of economic output that allows comparisons between countries of different sizes.

The latest data come from Eurostat’s public finance dataset on education spending.