European countries join EU in tightening sanctions against Russia

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Several European countries outside the EU have aligned themselves with the bloc’s latest package of restrictive measures against Russia over actions “destabilising the situation in Ukraine.”

The measures were adopted by the EU Council on 23 July 2026 through Council Decision (CFSP) 2026/1849, according to a statement issued on Tuesday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The decision adds 41 vessels to a services ban linked to Russia’s “shadow fleet” — a term used for ships accused of helping move Russian oil and related cargoes outside restrictions — and extends existing rules to cover vessels that support that fleet, including through bunkering and other services.

It also introduces a notification obligation for the sale of LNG tankers — ships that carry liquefied natural gas — and allows for new restrictions on such sales “so that those tankers do not benefit Russian interests.”

The EU also expanded a transaction ban to 33 additional Russian banks and to a Kyrgyz bank connected with SPFS, Russia’s financial messaging system, as well as three other non-Russian banks accused of helping to circumvent sanctions.

Four financial entities and 14 crypto-asset service providers were listed for facilitating what the EU described as a continued financial lifeline for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Countries aligning with the measures

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they would ensure their national policies conform to the council decision, the EU informed.

The decision also introduced a ban on transactions with designated refineries in Russia and in third countries used for processing crude oil or petroleum products, and one refinery in Georgia was added under that framework.

In addition, the EU introduced new export and import restrictions, expanded the list of prohibited items it said have been used by Russia in the war, and added 51 entities to a list subject to stricter export restrictions.

The EU also suspended a planned amendment to its crude oil price cap until 15 July 2027, with an interim review in January 2027, citing “exceptional disturbances” in oil markets.

EU courts and member states were also given new powers not to recognise or enforce court decisions obtained through legal proceedings lodged in Russian courts, in cases linked to EU restrictive measures.