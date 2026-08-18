Nine non-EU countries align with sanctions backing Ukraine's territorial integrity

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A group of non-EU countries has said it will align with the European Union’s latest sanctions package targeting individuals and organisations linked to actions undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1845 on 23 July 2026, adding restrictive measures against 48 people and 168 entities, , according to a statement issued on Tuesday on behalf of the EU by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

Restrictive measures are sanctions such as asset freezes and bans on making funds or economic resources available.

The decision also sets out derogations and exemptions — meaning limited exceptions — to the asset freeze and funding prohibition for some designated people and entities.

The measures include a requirement for EU member states not to recognise or enforce certain court or administrative decisions issued by Russian courts or authorities where they relate to contracts or transactions affected by the EU sanctions regime under Decision 2014/145/CFSP or Regulation (EU) No 269/2014.

Countries aligning with the EU measures

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the EU decision, according to the statement.

They said they would ensure their national policies conform to the decision, it added.

The EU stated that it took note of the commitment and welcomed it.