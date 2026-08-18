European nations outside EU back sanctions on Belarus over Ukraine conflict

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Several European countries outside the EU have said they will follow new EU sanctions tightening restrictions on Belarus over its involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The EU Council adopted a decision on 23 July 2026 that adds further restrictive measures linked to Belarus’s role in the Russian aggression against Ukraine, according to a statement released on Tuesday on behalf of the bloc by High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The decision expands the list of goods that could contribute to Belarus’s military and technological enhancement or to the development of its defence and security sector.

It also amends exemptions to allow the continued provision of goods and services needed to maintain internet infrastructure for the general public in Belarus.

Which countries are aligning with the EU measures

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway and Ukraine said they align themselves with the Council decision, the EU noted.

Those countries added they will ensure their national policies conform to the EU measures, the statement added.

The EU said it had taken note of the commitment and welcomed it.