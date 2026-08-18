Non-EU states align with EU terrorism sanctions, extending reach of restrictive measures

Credit: Openverse

Several European countries outside the EU have aligned themselves with the bloc’s latest decision to keep its terrorism-related sanctions list unchanged.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1882 on 30 July 2026, concluding its regular review of the list of people, groups and entities subject to restrictive measures for involvement in terrorist acts, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas noted on behalf of the Union in a statement on Tuesday.

Restrictive measures are EU sanctions that can include steps such as asset freezes and limits on access to financial services.

The list was maintained without changes following the review.

Countries align with EU decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine said they would align with the Council Decision, the EU statement informed.

Those countries said they would ensure their national policies conform to the EU decision.

The EU took note of the commitment and welcomed it.