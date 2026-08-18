Non-EU states align with toughened sanctions targeting human rights violations

Credit: Unsplash

Several European countries outside the EU have aligned themselves with a new EU decision to add seven people and three organisations to a sanctions list linked to serious human rights violations and abuses.

The EU Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2026/1896 on 30 July 2026, amending an earlier measure — Decision (CFSP) 2020/1999 — that sets out restrictive measures for serious human rights violations and abuses, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the EU’s High Representative.

The Council decided that seven persons and three entities should be added to the list of individuals, organisations and bodies subject to the restrictive measures contained in the annex to the 2020 decision.

Sanctions — described by the EU as “restrictive measures” — are tools that can include steps such as freezing assets or restricting travel for those listed under EU rules.

Countries aligning with the decision

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Ukraine declared that they align themselves with the Council Decision, the statement said.

Those countries said they will ensure their national policies conform to the decision.

The EU said it “takes note” of the commitment and “welcomes it.”