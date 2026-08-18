EU mobilises earthquake aid for Colombia amid urgent humanitarian needs

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

The European Union has mobilised civil protection assistance for Colombia after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, including tents, blankets, kitchen sets and water filters.

Sweden has offered 150 tents and 360 blankets, Germany is sending 3,000 kitchen sets and 2,500 water filters, and Luxembourg has offered 79 tents through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the European Commission announced on Tuesday.

The Commission’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is coordinating the assistance and its delivery to Colombia.

A Rapid Response Coordinator has also been deployed to Colombia to support coordination of civil protection and humanitarian assistance on the ground.

“We are sending tents, water filters, food and other essential supplies to support communities in need,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Funding and satellite support

The civil protection deliveries come alongside €2.1 million in emergency humanitarian funding announced on 12 August, the Commission said.

Health support, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance — services such as safe drinking water and toilets — are among the measures being provided by EU humanitarian partners, alongside shelter, food, protection and cash support.

The Commission noted that it activated the EU’s Copernicus satellite mapping service in the first hours after the earthquake to support rescue operations and provide initial damage assessments.

The German Red Cross reallocated €100,000 from an EU-funded project to address the immediate needs of 2,500 affected families in the Chocó and Valle del Cauca regions.