Parcel giants secure EU approval amid limited market challenges

Credit: European Commission

The European Commission has approved A&R Investments, FedEx and Advent taking joint control of parcel delivery firm InPost S.A., under the EU Merger Regulation.

InPost is based in Luxembourg, while A&R Investments is based in Malta and both FedEx and Advent are based in the United States, the Commission noted in a release on Tuesday.

The deal relates primarily to small parcel delivery services in Poland, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Commission said it concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on competition in the markets where the companies operate.

It found InPost and FedEx have largely complementary activities and use different business models, with only a minimal increase in market shares following the deal.

Review found continued competition

Several established operators would continue to provide effective competition after the transaction, and customers generally use more than one supplier and can readily switch between them, the Commission said.

The case was examined under the EU’s normal merger review procedure.

Further details are available via the Commission’s public competition case register under case number M.12362.