EU approves US firm’s move into German financial sector

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The European Commission has approved Warburg Pincus’s acquisition of sole control of German financial firm Netfonds AG under the EU Merger Regulation.

The buyer is Warburg Pincus LLC, a US-based investment firm, the Commission reported on Tuesday.

The deal mainly concerns the financial sector in Germany.

The Commission said it cleared the transaction after concluding it would not raise competition concerns because the companies’ combined market position would remain limited.

Case details

The merger was assessed under the Commission’s simplified review procedure — a shorter process used for cases that are unlikely to pose competition issues.

Further information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12436.