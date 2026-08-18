EU okays Centrebridge-Santander joint bid for UK finance firm

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The European Commission has cleared Centerbridge Partners and Banco Santander’s purchase of joint control of UK-based financial services firm Ebury Partners Limited under the EU Merger Regulation.

The deal involves Centerbridge Partners, a US investment firm, and Banco Santander, a Spanish bank, taking joint control of Ebury, the Commission announced on Tuesday.

The transaction relates mainly to banking and payment services.

The Commission said it found the acquisition would not raise competition concerns because the companies would hold limited market positions as a result of the deal.

Reviewed under simplified merger procedure

The case was assessed using the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure.

Further details are published in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12481.